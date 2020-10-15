30 killed as heavy rain triggers flashfloods in Andhra and Telangana

People are seen in a flooded residential area after heavy rainfall in Hyderabad on October 14, 2020. (Reuters Photo)

Torrential rain pounded the neighbouring states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday and Wednesday, submerging low-lying areas, triggering roof and wall collapses, prompting the evacuation of some 80,000 people to relief camps and claiming at least 30 lives, officials said.

Seventeen people were killed in Hyderabad, the Telangana capital, and its suburbs, caused a lake in the middle of the city to overflow onto the roads, and three died in a house collapse in Nagarkurnool district. In Andhra Pradesh, heavy rain resulted in the death of 10 people.

As many as nine people, including three children, were killed and four injured in two separate wall collapses in Bandlaguda in the old city of Hyderabad late on Tuesday.

Assistant commissioner of police, Falaknuma, M A Majeed, said eight died when huge slabs of granite from a compound wall and boulders fell on around 10 houses at Mohammadia Hills in Bandlaguda at around 11 pm. One more person died in another wall collapse at Phool Bagh Colony in the same locality.

“Four persons sustained serious injuries and are undergoing treatment at Owaisi Hospital,” the ACP said.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s disaster management wing personnel, with the assistance of the local police and residents, pulled out the bodies from the debris. Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were also used to help GHMC personnel to remove the debris and check for survivors.

In Gagan Pahad area of the Hyderabad-Bengaluru national highway, three members of a family died in a house collapse. At Ibrahimpatnam on the outskirts of the city, a woman and her 15-year-old daughter died after the roof of their house collapsed on them.

A physician died of electrocution when he was trying to drain out water from his clinic in Banjara Hills on Wednesday morning.

There were reports of two persons getting washed away in flash floods at Mylardevpally in Falaknuma area, but there was no confirmation of the incident by the police. At Kummera village of Nagarkurnool district, three persons of the same family died when the roof their house collapsed on them when they were asleep early Wednesday. Two others escaped with minor injuries, the police said.

Hyderabad received unprecedented rain in the last 24 hours. According to a bulletin from the State Disaster Management Authority, the Singapore township on the outskirts of the city received the maximum of 30.6 cm of rain in a span of 12 hours until 10 pm. The South Hastinapuram area received 28.3 cm of rain until 1 am. Other areas of the city reported rainfall ranging from 11.5 cm to 20.5 cm.

The water level in Hussain Sagar lake in the middle of the city overshot its level on Tuesday evening and started overflowing onto the city roads. At 6 pm, the water level in Hussain Sagar was recorded at 513.59 meters against the full tank level of 513.41 m.

Several low-lying areas in Begum Bazar, Khairatabad, Begumpet, Tolichowki, Shaikpet, Mehdipatnam, Cherlapally, Mallapur, Moula Ali were completely submerged. Storm water entered several residential apartments in Somajiguda, Errum Manzil, Khairatabad and Vijayanagar Colony.

In the Chandrayangutta area, Indian Army helicopter was pressed into service to airlift people from submerged areas. At several places like Nadeem Colony, municipal authorities deployed boats to rescue people from their flooded houses.

Making a statement in the state legislative council, minister for municipal administration and urban development K T Rama Rao said as many as 40 relief camps had been set up where food and water were being arranged for nearly 80,000 people.