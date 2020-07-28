Sections
Home / Telangana / 90% work in state secretariat demolition completed: Telangana govt

90% work in state secretariat demolition completed: Telangana govt

The work of demolition of the old buildings and removal of debris of the Old Secretariat was taken up to pave way for a new building complex.

Updated: Jul 28, 2020 10:55 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Hyderabad

As a preventive measure, the state government did not allow anyone into the premises, as there is a danger of accidents happening while demolishing the high-rise buildings. (PTI file photo)

The Telangana government on Monday said that ninety per cent of the demolition of the state secretariat has been completed and around 4,500 truckloads of debris is expected to be generated out of it.

The work of demolition of the old buildings and removal of debris of the Old Secretariat was taken up to pave way for a new building complex.

In a statement, the Telangana CMO stated, “90 per cent of the demolition works are over. It is estimated that there would be 4500 truck-loads of debris. So far 2000 truckloads of debris was removed. Other works are going on.”

As a preventive measure, the state government did not allow anyone into the premises, as there is a danger of accidents happening while demolishing the high-rise buildings.



“As part of this, the media is also not allowed. There are requests from the media representatives to allow them to report the demolition works. Based on these requests, the government has decided to allow the media representatives into the Secretariat premises to cover the news reports on the demolition works and clearing of the debris,” state Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth said.

However, the minister stated that by taking all precautions, the government will take media representatives to cover the demolition and removal of the debris works, as there are chances of any accident happening during the demolition works.

The Telangana High Court, on July 17 lifted its July 10 order, which stayed the demolition of the Secretariat building, and asked the State government to clarify if the demolition is pending any clearances from any ministries. The High Court has extended the temporary stay twice.

After the High Court gave its clearance to the construction of a new secretariat, the Telangana government authorities had started demolishing the secretariat from the night of July 6.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Biomimicry Lab’s discovery could change building construction technology in the 21st century and reduce global warming
Jul 28, 2020 11:17 IST
Raj cabinet meets, discusses governor’s 3 points for calling House session
Jul 28, 2020 11:13 IST
RBSE 10th Result 2020: Steps to check BSER Rajasthan Class 10 results immediately after declaration
Jul 28, 2020 11:13 IST
IPL governing council meeting likely on August 2
Jul 28, 2020 11:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.