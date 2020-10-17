After flashfloods, Telangana braces for fresh spell of rain

A fresh spell of moderate to heavy rain is likely in parts of Telangana from Sunday, the Hyderabad meteorological department said on Thursday.

According to weather experts, a trough has formed between west-central Bay of Bengal and east-central Arabian Sea across coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, and there is a cyclonic circulation associated with the well-marked low-pressure area over east central Arabian Sea off the coast of north Maharashtra.

“A fresh low-pressure area is likely to form over central Bay of Bengal around October 19. It is likely to become more marked during subsequent 24 hours,” weather scientist B Raja Rao said.

Under the influence of the low-pressure area, the Met department has predicted light to moderate rains or thunder showers in parts of Telangana on Sunday. “Later, there will be heavy to very heavy rains in isolated places in the state,” the weather forecast said.

In the last 24 hours, most parts of the state, particularly Hyderabad, returned to normal with just one or two spells of rain, though some parts of northern Telangana received rainfall ranging from 1 cm to 6 cm.

Bejjur in Asifabad-Kumaram Bheem district received the maximum rainfall of 6.1 cm, followed by 3.8 cm in Jadcherla in Mahabubnagar district and 3 cm at Serilingampalli in Ranga Reddy district on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

While an official release from the chief minister’s office on Thursday said that the heavy rains and subsequent flash floods had claimed 50 lives, reports from different parts of the state suggest that the death toll could be higher.

According to the CMO note, there were 11 casualties in Hyderabad. However, unconfirmed reports pegged the number at 25 after more bodies were recovered in the ongoing rescue operations.

Meanwhile, several areas including Chandrayangutta, Talab Katta, Mylardevpalli, Aramghar, Hayatnagar, Pedda Amberpet, Hariharapuram, Begumpet and Old Malakpet are still inundated. Officials from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, the police and teams of disaster response forces are still conducting rescue operations for people stuck in flood waters.

State minister for municipal administration KT Rama Rao inspected several rain-affected areas in Hyderabad for the third consecutive day on Friday, to supervise relief operations.

The minister visited the shelter home set up at BS Maqta near Somajiguda and Prakash Nagar and Brahmanwadi in Begumpet and took stock of the situation, and instructed GHMC officials to provide necessary relief to the citizens.

Hyderabad mayor Bonthu Rammohan, deputy mayor Baba Fasiyuddin, corporators, and co-option members announced that they would donate one-month’s salary to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for relief measures in the flood-hit parts of the city.

Similarly, members of Secunderabad Cantonment Board have decided to donate four-months’ salary to the CM Relief Fund.