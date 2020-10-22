Among the 1st voices for separate Telangana, Nayini Narasimha Reddy falls to Covid-19

Veteran trade union leader and the first home minister of Telangana, Nayini Narasimha Reddy, succumbed to post-Covid-19 complications at Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad in the wee hours of Thursday.

The 80-year-old leader is survived by wife Ahalya Reddy, son Devender Reddy and daughter Samantha Reddy. His son-in-law Srinivas Reddy is a corporator in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation.

Reddy was first hospitalised on September 28 after testing positive for Covid-19 but he recovered after a couple of weeks. However, he was readmitted to hospital on October 13, due to continued pneumonia and other health issues. He was put on a ventilator since then.

“However, his health turned critical on Wednesday night due to extensive lung damage. He passed away at 12.25 am,” a bulletin from Apollo Hospitals said.

Born in a family of farmers at Neredugommu of Devarakonda block in the erstwhile Nalgonda district on May 12, 1940, Reddy was from the first generation of activists, who started a separate Telangana movement even before the then Hyderabad state was merged with Andhra in 1956.

His father Deva Reddy, an active member of Socialist Party founded by Ram Manohar Lohia, was shot dead during the police action for merger of Hyderabad state with the Indian Union in 1948.

Inspired by his father, Nayini Narasimha Reddy also joined the Socialist Party after the completion of his schooling in 1958 and took part in various agitations on its behalf. He moved to Hyderabad in 1962 and started participating in trade union movements, starting with Vazir Sultan Tobacco (VST) company at Ram Nagar. He continued as honorary president of Hindu Mazdoor Sangh till his death.

Reddy took active part in the separate Telangana movement between 1969 and 1971, which claimed over 400 lives. He was imprisoned several times during this period. He also fought against the Emergency imposed in 1975 and was jailed for nearly one-and-a-half years.

After Emergency, Reddy joined the Janata Party and in 1978 elections, he got elected to the state assembly from Musheerabad, a constituency he went on to represent thrice. He also served as the Member of Legislative Council (MLC) from the Governor quota whose term expired in April this year.

He joined the Telugu Desam Party in 1999, but later joined the Telangana Rashtra Samithi at the time of its formation. He served as a minister for technical education during the Y S Rajasekhar Reddy government, in which the TRS was a coalition partner, but quit the post after the TRS walked out of the alliance.

After the formation of Telangana, Reddy became the first home minister in the cabinet. In the second term, however, he could not get a TRS ticket.

Chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has condoled his death and ordered that a State funeral be accorded to the senior most TRS leader.