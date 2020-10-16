Battered by rain, most of Telanagana slowly returns to normal

Most parts of Telangana, particularly Hyderabad, which were inundated due to 48 hours of heavy rain since Tuesday, returning to normal by Friday morning.

Except parts of northern Telangana, which received rainfall ranging from 1cm to 6cm in the last 24 hours, the rest of the state witnessed only a few spells of rain. Bejjur in Asifabad in Komaram Bheem district received the maximum rainfall measuring 6.1cm, followed by Jadcherla in Mahabubnagar district, which received 3.8cm of rain, and Serilingampally in Ranga Reddy district on the outskirts of Hyderabad, which received 3cm of rain.

An official release from the chief minister’s office on Thursday night put the total death toll in the state at 50; including 11 who died in Hyderabad.

Also Read: Torrential rains in Telangana leave 50 dead; flood situation in Karnataka worsens

However, unconfirmed reports said the death toll in Hyderabad alone crossed 20, with more bodies being recovered from flood-affected areas. The rescue operation are still going on. Four bodies from the same family were recovered from a nala at Mylardevpalli in the old city of Hyderabad in the last 24 hours, while four others were still missing, Mohammad Abdul Qureshi, the head of the family who survived, told reporters.

Meanwhile, several areas including Chandrayan Gutta, Talab Katta, Mylardevpalli, Aramghar, Hayathnagar, Pedda Amberpet, Hari Hara Puram, Old Malakpet are still inundated with floodwaters and the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation authorities are making efforts to drain out the water in colonies.