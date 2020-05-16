Sections
Beer stock lying in closed bars, clubs can be shifted to liquor shops: Telangana admn

According to the Office of the Commissioner of Prohibition and Excise, Telangana, “All the bars, clubs in the state have been closed since March 14 to prevent the spread of Covid-19 virus.”

Updated: May 16, 2020 12:38 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Hyderabad

The excise station has been ordered to be “unit of transfer” and the process needs to be completed by the morning of May 16. (Ravi Kumar/HT file photo. Representative image )

All the beer stock lying in bars and clubs across Telangana with ‘best before date from May 17 till May 31’ can be shifted to A4 (liquor) shops.

“Since beer comes with a ‘use by/best before’ date, various bars, club managements are representing the government for permission to dispose off beer available in their premises to prevent losses,” it added.

The statement also read that officials had conducted the beer stock verification in all bars, clubs and tourism bars in the state on May 14 and 15.



Therefore, “all the beer stocks available with bars, clubs which has a best before date from May 17 till May 31 only shall be transferred to A4 (liquor) shops.”

The excise station has been ordered to be “unit of transfer” and the process needs to be completed by the morning of May 16.

