Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Telangana / GHMC polls: Bhagyalakshmi Temple turns into cynosure of election narrative

GHMC polls: Bhagyalakshmi Temple turns into cynosure of election narrative

The monument located in the southern part of the city popularly called “old city area” which once considered as communally sensitive given its large population of a particular community.

Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 19:55 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hyderabad

Home Minister Amit Shah offers prayers at Bhagyalakshmi Ammavari Temple, in Hyderabad. (PTI)

The Bhagyalakshmi temple located adjacent to the historic Charminar here became the cynosure during the December 1 Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections with Union Minister Amit Shah offeringprayers after he landed here for the poll campaign.

The monument located in the southern part of the city popularly called “old city area” which once considered as communally sensitive given its large population of a particular community.

This part of the city is a stronghold of the Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM party.

During the beginning of the poll campaign, the State Election Commission ordered the government to stop receiving applications from rain affected people for Rs 10,000 relief.



Subsequently there were social media posts suggesting that it was at the behest of the State BJP chief B Sanjay Kumar’s letter to the SEC, the aid was stopped.

Later, Kumar challenged that the Chief Minister should come to the Bhagyalakshmi temple, saying he is ready to take oath in the name of goddess in the presence of the CM.

Subsequently, the BJP leader went to the temple as part of the challenge.

TRS leaders alleged that the BJP leader ostensibly took up Bhagyalakshmi Temple as it is located in a communally sensitive area.

Political analyst and former MLC Prof Nageshwar said that by frequently visiting the temple the BJP is trying to polarise votes which unfortunately MIM also wants.

“The Bhagyalakshmi Temple is a controversial shrine.

MIM is also opposing it (the temple) and number two is it is located in the Old City. The BJP wants to create a narrative of Bhagyanagar (for Hindus) versus Hyderabad (for Muslims).

BJP does not have any agenda of governance. They just want to polarise votes. MIM does not have alternate agenda of governance. They want to polarise votes,” Nageshwar said.

Telangana BJPs chief spokesperson Krishna Sagar Rao said it was the TRS which has made an issue out of Sanjay Kumar’s visit to the temple in the old city.

KTR’s repeated mockery of choosing that temple has raised questions in the minds of citizens of Hyderabad, Rao said.

“Does Hindus need MIM permission to visit temples in the old city? Will KTR and his father KCR decide which temple our party president should visit? The height of Muslim appeasement by TRS has led to Bhagyanagar Temple becoming the epicenter of this campaign,” Rao, told P T I.

When asked about Amit Shah’s visit to the temple, he said it was to make a statement, that Hindus can’t be suppressed or insulted for minority appeasement by parties like TRS.

When contacted, a senior leader of MIM said no temple existed at Charminar before 1969.

By visiting Bhagyalakshmi Temple, the BJP is trying to polarise voters.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Farmers’ protest: Amarinder Singh questions Khattar’s Covid-19 concerns
Nov 29, 2020 19:40 IST
Pak goes on overdrive over Kashmir at OIC, glosses over the snub
Nov 29, 2020 18:08 IST
‘Don’t see use of tear gas, water cannon as force’: ML Khattar backs police
Nov 29, 2020 15:45 IST
Abhishek Banerjee takes on PM Modi and BJP on national security, personal remarks
Nov 29, 2020 19:15 IST

latest news

Wife of scribe in UP who died of burns threatens to immolate self, demands arrest of killers
Nov 29, 2020 20:29 IST
Air India employee killed, colleague hurt as car plunges into gorge in Shimla
Nov 29, 2020 20:24 IST
Assistant commandant killed in IED blast in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma
Nov 29, 2020 20:19 IST
Dogs roam freely, tug at unattended dead body in Uttar Pradesh hospital
Nov 29, 2020 20:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.