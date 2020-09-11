Hyderabad cops arrest school dropout for practising medicine with fake degree

The police also seized several documents, including a fake memorandum of marks, provisional certificates, migration certificates and convocation certificates starting from Class 10 to MBBS and even MBA, obtained from various institutions and universities, apart from Rs 4.70 lakh in cash and two mobile phones. (Representational Photo)

The Rachakonda police in Hyderabad arrested on Thursday a school dropout who allegedly masqueraded as a doctor and treated people, including Covid-19 patients, in various hospitals for four years.

Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh Bhagawat said the special operations team, along with the Medipalli police, raided the house of one Yedunuri Sandinti Teja alias Veeragandham Teja at Boduppal on the outskirts of Hyderabad and took him into custody, along with his father Veeragandham Venkat Rao and associate Bokudi Srinivasa Rao.

The police also seized several documents, including a fake memorandum of marks, provisional certificates, migration certificates and convocation certificates starting from Class 10 to MBBS and even MBA, obtained from various institutions and universities, apart from Rs 4.70 lakh in cash and two mobile phones.

“Though Teja claimed to be 23, his documents showed that he is much older,” the commissioner said. Bhagawat said during the nationwide lockdown in March and April, Teja had approached the Covid-19 cell of Rachakonda police and volunteered to take part, along with other doctors, in the health check-up of migrant workers and police personnel at various checkposts. He also gave emergency treatment to hospitalised police personnel.

The police said the man came on the police radar for procuring an SUV that belonged to a history-sheeter during his wedding in July this year. “We were shocked to find that he was a Class 5 dropout and all his certificates were forged,” Bhagwat said.

Teja ran away from home in 2005 and worked in several cities such as Vijayawada, Tirupati, Howrah and Lucknow selling water bottles and snacks in trains. Teja then met a doctor, YS Purushottam Reddy, who took him to his house in Tirupati and got him a job.

In 2012, Teja learnt how to drive, got a licence, a voter ID card, a PAN card and an Aadhaar card using the doctor’s home address and initials ‘YS’.

Subsequently, Teja bought his fake degrees.

“Based on these forged certificates, he joined JN Medical College, Raipur, as an intern, where he actually learnt about medicine. He then went to Bengaluru, where he worked as junior DMO in Sapthagiri Hospital for some time,” Bhagawat said.

Later, he moved to Hyderabad and worked in various super speciality hospitals up to February, 2020. “Since he has basic medical skills which he learnt from other medical practitioners during his internship, nobody suspected him,” Bhagwat said.

Teja also took advantage of his fake initials ‘YS’ and introduced himself as a relative of Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy and cheated several high-profile people, the police commissioner added.

The police have registered several cases against Teja under sections 419, 420, 465, 468 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code and are investigating the case.