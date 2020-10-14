Sections
E-Paper
Home / Telangana / Hyderabad rains latest updates: City lashed by torrential rain, death toll climbs to 13

Hyderabad rains latest updates: City lashed by torrential rain, death toll climbs to 13

Life was thrown out of gear in Hyderabad following incessant rainfall for 24 hours.

Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 08:52 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

(ANI video (screengrab))

At least 13 people died in Telangana - nine of them in a wall collapse in Hyderabad - after heavy rainfall lashed several parts of the state. Four others were critically injured in the wall collapse incident in Bandlaguda area of the city.

The incident happened at around 11pm on Tuesday, assistant commissioner of police, Falaknuma, M A Majeed said.

“Two houses were badly damaged and nine persons died on the spot. They include five victims in one family and four others from different families. Four persons sustained serious injuries and are undergoing treatment at Owaisi hospital,” he said.

Life was thrown out of gear as over 24 hours of incessant rainfall left roads waterlogged and low-lying areas inundated.



Here are the latest updates:

•The intensity of rains increased after 6pm on Tuesday and the pounding continued throughout the night, resulting in waterlogging on roads and inundation of some low-lying areas.

• All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi visited the spot where a wall collapsed, killing 11 people.

• “I was at a spot inspection in Mohammaedia Hills, Bandlaguda where a private boundary wall fell, resulting in death of nine people and injuring two,” Owaisi tweeted. “On my from there, I gave a lift to stranded bus passengers in Shamshabad, now I’m on my way to Talabkatta and Yesrab Nagar,” his tweet further read.

• Mir Alam Mandi in the old city was also inundated. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) workers were deployed to clear the stagnated water from the market.

• Several low-lying areas in Begum Bazar, Khairatabad, Begumpet, Tolichowki, Shaikpet, Mehdipatnam, Cherlapally, Mallapur, Moula Ali were completely submerged. News agency ANI tweeted a video of a vehicle being washed away in Dammaiguda area of Hyderabad.

 

• State Disaster Response and Fire Services Department rescued people from the Toli Chowki area which was also heavily water-logged.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

US resets ties with Bangladesh, to seek India’s view on neighbourhood
Oct 14, 2020 08:22 IST
9 killed, 4 injured in Hyderabad old city wall collapse as rains wreak havoc
Oct 14, 2020 08:44 IST
‘Black day, black decision’: Mehbooba Mufti tweets message after her release
Oct 14, 2020 08:25 IST
Hyderabad rains latest updates: City lashed by torrential rain, death toll climbs to 13
Oct 14, 2020 08:52 IST

latest news

Delhi: Woman’s body found in Dwarka jungle; murder case registered
Oct 14, 2020 09:10 IST
Lake sediment study gives clues to glacier health and Indus valley civilisation
Oct 14, 2020 09:08 IST
‘Possibility of sabotage can’t be ruled out’: Maharashtra minister on Mumbai power outage
Oct 14, 2020 09:04 IST
North Korea’s Kim pledges thousands of new homes in storm recovery effort: Report
Oct 14, 2020 09:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.