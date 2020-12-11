Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Telangana / Include Sonia Gandhi’s life in school syllabus, Cong leader urges Telangana CM

Include Sonia Gandhi’s life in school syllabus, Cong leader urges Telangana CM

“As a mark of respect and gratitude, you are requested to direct the authorities to include Sonia Gandhi’s life in school syllabus,” Congress leader Sravan Dasoju said according to a release.

Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 06:33 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Hyderabad

The release said Sonia Gandhi made a promise to create separate Telangana if Congress comes into power during the 2004 elections. (PTI file photo)

Congress spokesperson and Telangana Congress leader Sravan Dasoju has urged state chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to include Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s life in the school syllabus in the state as she had been instrumental in the formation of the state.

Dasoju made the appeal to the government at an intellectual summit organized at Gandhi Bhavan on Sonia Gandhi’s birthday on Wednesday.

“As a mark of respect and gratitude, you are requested to direct the authorities to include Sonia Gandhi’s life in school syllabus,” Dasoju said according to a release.

He said Chandrashekhar Rao had made an official statement in the state assembly as “No Telangana without Sonia Gandhi”.



“However, until after six years of the Telangana dream came true, nothing great has been done in return by the government, he alleged.

The release said Sonia Gandhi made a promise to create separate Telangana if Congress comes into power during the 2004 elections.

It said despite huge opposition against the formation of Telangana from certain sections, Sonia Gandhi “showed great dedication, conviction and commitment towards her promise given to the people of Telangana”.

“For the great contribution and commitment, it is our prime responsibility to honour Sonia Gandhi for a memorable gift given to all of us. Although KCR is the first beneficiary of the separate state, he didn’t show any interest to respect Sonia Gandhi. Therefore, I humbly request the government of Telangana to initiate the process on our request as soon as possible”, he said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19: What you need to know today
Dec 11, 2020 02:06 IST
Post-Covid economic challenge in 4 charts
Dec 11, 2020 04:23 IST
US panel endorses widespread use of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine
Dec 11, 2020 05:32 IST
Farm to Facebook: Stir at borders gets online push
Dec 11, 2020 04:45 IST

latest news

LIVE: Two cops leading police force at Singhu border test Covid +ve
Dec 11, 2020 07:01 IST
Multiple JEE (Main) in a year could be possible
Dec 11, 2020 06:44 IST
Include Sonia Gandhi’s life in school syllabus, Cong leader urges Telangana CM
Dec 11, 2020 06:33 IST
Delhiwale: Shahnawaz’s private rose garden
Dec 11, 2020 06:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.