Home / Telangana / Indian Air Force to honour frontline healthworkers in Hyderabad for fighting Covid-19

The frontline workers will get a “floral salute” from Indian Air force personnel who shower petals on them in the hospital premises at 9:30 am on Sunday.

Updated: May 02, 2020 21:56 IST

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu | Edited by Arpan Rai, Hindustan Times Hyderabad

Commissioner of Police, Anjani Kumar IPS felicitated Medical and Health staff of District Hospital King Koti, Hyderabad for their dedicated relentless fight against COVID-19 in Hyderabad. (ANI/ File photo)

Indian Air Force on Sunday will shower a rare honour on the doctors, paramedical staff and other employees of Gandhi Hospital, besides the Telangana state police, for their relentless service to the people during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The frontline workers will get a “floral salute” from Indian Air force personnel who shower petals on them in the hospital premises at 9:30 am on Sunday. A helicopter of the IAF will fly over the hospital premises and shower petals on them near Jayashankar Statue at the Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad.

Gandhi Hospital Superintendent Dr Raja Rao said the Indian Air Force Station at Hakimpet under the leadership and command of Group Capitan K S Raju (Medical) and Group Captain Pankaj Gupta had made arrangements for the “floral salute” to the staff of Gandhi Hospital and Gandhi Medical College who are involved in the service of Covid-19 pandemic management.

“All the doctors, nurses, police personnel of Telangana at the hospital and all other staff members, including ministerial, paramedical technical employees and Class 4 employees including security personnel and sanitation staff, besides all contractual employees of the hospital have been requested to be present at the venue in full uniform to receive the honour,” Raja Rao said.



