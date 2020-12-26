Sections
Home / Telangana / Man fired at by AIMIM leader succumbs in Hyderabad

Man fired at by AIMIM leader succumbs in Hyderabad

Zameer was one of the three injured in the firing, the other two being Syed Mannan and Syed Mohtesham.

Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 12:41 IST

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hindustan Times Hyderabad

Police said AIMIM leader Farooq Ahmed will now be charged for murder after the death of one of the persons injured in the firing opened by him. (Videograb)

One of the three persons injured in the indiscriminate firing by an All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader in Telangana’s Adilabad town last week, succumbed in Hyderabad on Saturday morning, the police said.

Syed Zameer (55), a former councillor of Adilabad municipality, died of bullet wounds at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) in Hyderabad, said Rajesh Chandra, officer on special duty (OSD) of Adilabad police.

Zameer was one of the three injured in the firing, the other two being Syed Mannan and Syed Mohtesham, who were injured in the firing and knife attack by Farooq Ahmed, president of AIMIM Adilabad district unit and a former deputy chairman of Adilabad municipality, following a clash between two groups.

“We had earlier booked a case against Farooq Ahmed under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 27/30 of the Indian Arms Act. Now, we shall change the sections and book a murder case against him under Section 302 of the IPC,” the police official said.



Also Read: AIMIM leader arrested after he opens fire in group clash, injures 3

The police has already cancelled Ahmed’s weapon licence and confiscated the gun. “He is presently under a 14-day judicial remand,” Rajesh Chandra said.

The incident happened at Thatiguda Colony in Adilabad town on the night of December 18, when two rival groups clashed with each other after a fight between two youths in a cricket match.

The AIMIM leader, who rushed there, fired shots, injuring Zameer in his abdomen and Mannan and Mothesham in their limbs. The latter two were treated at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Adilabad, while Zameer was shifted to Hyderabad, as his condition was critical. Farooq Ahmed was later arrested by the police.

