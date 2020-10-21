NGT red-flags Kaleshwaram Irrigation Project: All you need to know

The NGT’s Principal Bench has directed MoEF&CC to constitute a seven-member expert committee to access the extent of the damage caused by the project and also to identify the necessary restoration, relief and rehabilitation measures. (HT file photo)

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has held that the environmental clearance given to the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP) in Telangana was granted after the completion of substantial work by the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) and thus termed it as “violation of law”.

The NGT’s Principal Bench has directed MoEF&CC to constitute a seven-member expert committee to access the extent of the damage caused by the project and also to identify the necessary restoration, relief and rehabilitation measures.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Kaleshwaram Irrigation Project:

* Kaleshwaram Multipurpose Lift Irrigation Project is the world’s largest irrigation and drinking water system on the Godavari River in Kaleshwaramm Bhupalpally, Telangana, that will provide water for drinking and irrigation purposes to about 45 lakh acres in 20 of the 31 districts in the state. The cost of the project is expected to rise to a whopping Rs 1 lakh crore by the time it is constructed.

* The project starts at the confluence point of Pranahita and Godavari river.

* The project has set many records with the world’s longest water tunnels, aqua ducts, underground surge pools, and biggest pumps.

* The total length of the project is approximately 1,832 km, of which 1,531 km is gravity canals and 203 km comprises water tunnels. There are 20 water lifts and 19 pump houses in the project.

* The massive project is divided into seven links and 28 packages which involved digging of 20 reservoirs in 13 districts with a total capacity to store 145 TMC. The reservoirs are inter-connected through a network of tunnels running about 330 km, the longest underground tunnel is 21 km long connecting Yellampalli reservoir with Medaram reservoir. While the intricate canal network covers approximately 1,832 km, the farthest point is Narketpally in Nalgonda district which is 500 km away from the source.

* It has also been reported that the project is facing severe fund crunch and for the past months work has been slowing down because of the same.