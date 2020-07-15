Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Rain lashes Hyderabad, Covid-19 hospital in city gets flooded

The state-run hospital houses patients with mild Covid-19 symptoms and also those whose test results are awaited.

Updated: Jul 15, 2020 20:53 IST

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi, Hindustan Times Hyderabad

Videos and pictures that went viral on social media revealed that corridors and wards were inundated and beds were virtually floating in the water. (HT Photo)

Heavy rains that lashed Hyderabad on Wednesday inundated the 110-year old Osmania General Hospital, which had been converted into a Covid facility, causing severe hardship to hundreds of patients.

Videos and pictures that went viral on social media revealed that corridors and wards were inundated and beds were virtually floating in the water. The rain water was gushing out of the hospital corridors as if there was a breach in the canal and the entire premises were completely waterlogged.

While hospital superintendent Dr B Nagender was not available for comment, as he had tested positive for Covid-19 last week and has been undergoing treatment at the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences, a hospital staff member said the sanitation staff and ward boys had done their best to prevent flow of water into the wards by placing sandbags and beddings.



The hospital, constructed during the period of last Nizam – Mir Osman Ali Khan – has been declared as a heritage structure. Though the Telangana Rashtra Samithi government decided to demolish it and construct a new hospital a couple of years ago, the high court issued orders against the demolition.

Similar situation was witnessed in Osmania hospital on Monday, too. Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Goshamahal, under whose jurisdiction the hospital falls, was a witness to the pathetic situation there. He said the entire hospital was flooded with rainwater and the drainage system was overflowing.

“Six wards, including an ICU, all of which are on the ground floor, were flooded, forcing patients to take refuge on their beds,” Singh said and requested chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and health minister Etela Rajender to look into the matter.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president N Uttam Kumar Reddy tweeted: “Waterlogged Osmania General Hospital after a mild rain in Hyderabad today. While Carona Pandemic is sweeping the city, this is the state of affairs in the biggest Govt Hospital in Telangana. KCR FAILED TELANGANA.”

Majlis-e-Bachao Tehreek convenor Amjadullah Khan also expressed concern over the neglect of the century-old hospital. Tagging Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, he tweeted: “Madam, See the horrible situation Osmania General Hospital, since yesterday its overflowing with rainwater, Req you to kindly visit the hospital and take stock of the situation (sic).”

