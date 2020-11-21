Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Telangana / Renowned Telugu poet, Kendra Sahitya Academy award winner Devi Priya dies at 69

Renowned Telugu poet, Kendra Sahitya Academy award winner Devi Priya dies at 69

Born on August 15, 1951, at Tadikonda of Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur district, Devi Priya worked as journalist with popular Telugu dailies.

Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 12:36 IST

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hindustan Times Hyderabad

Telugu poet Devi Priya.

Renowned Telugu poet, journalist, scriptwriter and Kendra Sahitya Academy award winner Sheik Khaja Hussain, popularly known as Devi Priya, died of brief illness in Hyderabad on Saturday, his family members said.

He was 69 and is survived by two sons. The veteran poet was suffering from severe diabetes and had undergone amputation of his left leg on November 9 because of gangrene.

Later, he developed sepsis and had been on a ventilator for the last two days. He breathed his last at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences at around 7.10 am.

Born on August 15, 1951, at Tadikonda of Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur district, Devi Priya worked as journalist with popular Telugu dailies like Udayam, Andhra Prabha and Hyderabad Mirror, besides English daily The Hans India.



He had also run a poetic cartoon strip in the name of “Running Commentary” in Udayam and Andhra Jyothy Telugu dailies which was a big hit because of their punch and satire at the contemporary politics.

Also read: India summons Pak high commission official over Nagrota encounter

He also penned lyrics for several Telugu films like award-winning “Rangula Kala”, “Ragulutunna Bharatam”, and “Pallaki.”

Devi Priya had been associated with Telugu literary movements since the early ‘70s and penned several compilations of poems, including Amma Chettu (mother tree), Neeti Putta (the watery pit), Chepa Chiluka (fish parrot), Tuphanu Tummeda (stormy petrel), Gareebu Geetaalu (poor man’s songs), Samajananda Svaami, among others.

He received Kendra Sahitya Akademy award for his book “Gaali Rangu” (colour of wind) in 2017. He named his residence at Alwal in Hyderabad after his first compilation of poems ‘Amma Chettu’.

Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao mourned the death of Devi Priya. He said Priya had created an awareness in the society about social issues through his writings, poetry and columns.

The chief minister said among the works of Devi Priya, ‘Gali Rangu’ stands apart as a representative work of his calibre as a writer. He conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India summons Pak high commission official over Nagrota encounter
Nov 21, 2020 12:08 IST
7 killed as truck collides with car in Gujarat’s Patdi
Nov 21, 2020 11:37 IST
4 Jaish terrorists killed in Nagrota got orders from Masood Azhar’s brother
Nov 21, 2020 10:31 IST
NCB conducts raid at comedian Bharti Singh’s residence in Mumbai
Nov 21, 2020 12:36 IST

latest news

Ample opportunities available for entrepreneurship, employment amid pandemic: PM Modi
Nov 21, 2020 12:32 IST
Two militant associates arrested in Kashmir
Nov 21, 2020 12:29 IST
Recent breakthroughs on Covid-19 vaccines offer ray of hope: UN chief Guterres
Nov 21, 2020 12:28 IST
From jail term to non-bailable offence: What states say on ‘love jihad’
Nov 21, 2020 12:28 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.