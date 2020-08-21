Rescue teams from Singareni Collieries leave for Srisailam power plant

Sections
The official further said the teams left from Peddapalli district where the rescue teams are stationed.

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 14:47 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hyderabad

Fire accident at Srisailam Hydel Electric Power project. (SOURCED)

Two teams comprising 20 members including three officials of Singareni Collieries Company Limited, a state-owned coal miner, have left for Srisailam Hydel Electric Power project in which nine persons are trapped due to a fire accident, a senior official of SCCL said.

“The teams are experts in rescuing people trapped in irrespirable conditions. We have equipment that can allow our personnel where there are poisonous gases and no oxygen also.

The teams can go even if there is dense smoke,” SCCL General Manager (Rescue) S Venkateswarlu told P T I.

Nine persons are feared trapped in Srisailam Left bank hydroelectric station located underground on the Telangana- Andhra Pradesh border after a fire broke out on Thursday night, officials said on Friday.

Though the fire was put off, thick smoke engulfed the tunnel where the power plant is located, hampering the rescue operations.

Six of the people are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital for suffocation.PTI GDK SS PTI PTI PTI PTI

