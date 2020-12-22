Sections
Telangana: Cong leader held while on his way to protest against farm laws

Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 09:52 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh, Warangal

Hundreds of farmers are protesting at the borders of Delhi since November 26 against the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (PTI (Representative Image))

Senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao was put under preventive arrest while on his way to protest against the farm laws at Warangal district here.

Speaking to the reporters here, V Hanumantha Rao said, “I was on my way to Warangal to take part in a hunger strike at Kakatiya University to demand the withdrawal of anti-farmer laws brought by the central government. Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) should put an end to the duplicitous attitude towards the farmers and explain to the people why the Congress leaders are being arrested after he has visited Delhi.”

“KCR should have a clear attitude towards farmers. The TRS government, which was directly involved in the nationwide bandh by farmers, has changed attitude soon after Chief Minister KCR visited Delhi.”

Hundreds of farmers are protesting at the borders of Delhi since November 26 against the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

