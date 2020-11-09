Telangana deluge: TRS hits out at Centre for not providing financial aid

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has attacked the Centre for allegedly ignoring the state and not providing it with financial assistance, which was hit by floods.

TRS leader and Chevella MP Dr G Ranjith Reddy alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had responded to Karnataka chief minister’s request for financial assistance of Rs 669 crore, but not to Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

“Telangana chief minister KCR had written a letter to the Prime Minister for assistance from the Centre to the tune of Rs 1,350 crore. It has been about 25 days and we still haven’t received a response from the Centre on this whereas, the Prime Minister responded to Karnataka chief minister within four days when they asked for financial assistance of Rs 669 crore,” Reddy told ANI.

“In 2017, the Prime Minister did an aerial survey of Gujarat during floods and released financial assistance of Rs 500 crores immediately. Our Prime Minister responds to letters written by Karnataka and Gujarat chief ministers but not to letters written by Telangana chief minister. Is Telangana not a part of India? Does the Prime Minister not have the responsibility to help Hyderabad city and its people?” he strongly questioned.

Meanwhile, Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA & UD) Minister and TRS working president KT Rama Rao said that BJP and Congress were busy campaigning in Dubbaka while the government was providing relief measures.

“While we were on the ground, reaching out to the people and providing relief measures in the rain-affected areas in Hyderabad, BJP and Congress were busy campaigning in Dubbaka. They were doing politics during the crisis. What have Telangana BJP leaders done for Hyderabad? One Minister of State and four MP’s failed to fetch even a penny for the city,” Rao said while addressing a press conference here.

“BJP has not got a penny for Hyderabad but they came up with ‘Mana Nagaram, Mana BJP’ slogan recently. It’s a shame. Even before rains subsided, CM KCR has announced Rs 550 crore for flood relief measures. If needed, we will request CM to sanction Rs 100 crore more for people of Hyderabad,” he added.

The minister said that financial assistance of Rs 10,000 was given to 4,30,000 people who were affected by the heavy rains.

“All of this assistance was provided even before rains subsided. Without seeing one’s political and social background, we have provided assistance. GHMC has a list of beneficiaries who have received the financial assistance of Rs 10,000 along with their photo and signature. It is sad to see some BJP leaders protest even though they themselves have already received the financial assistance,” he added.

The TRS working president informed that a total of 920 teams were set up to provide the ex gratia amount to affected people.

“While a few brought to our notice that a few families did not receive the ex gratia money, we have again started to reach out to them. We have set up a Disaster Response Force with 800 members headed by an IPS officer to combat such flood situations. No other metro in the country has a disaster response force,” he said.

KTR said that the Centre has released only Rs 1,40,329 crore while Telangana’s contribution to the Centre in the form of taxes Rs 2,72,926 crore since 2014.

Calling the Congress party a ‘Nadaan Dushman’, Rao said that the Congress never cared for the health and hygiene of people.

“They never worked for it. But the TRS government has set up 350 basthi dawakhanas for the urban poor. And has also set up public toilets in various places,” he said.

Citing the Kirloskar Committee report, Rao said that about 28,000 encroachments came up on Nalas during the Congress regime.

“The state government has also helped with relief assistance in 22 municipalities around Hyderabad and has provided financial assistance of Rs 20 crore when Warangal has seen a similar flood situation,” he said.