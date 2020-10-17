Telangana: Girl set ablaze after failed rape bid dies

The victim told the police that the man attempted to rape her and when she escaped from his clutches, he poured petrol on her and set her ablaze, Iqbal said. (Raj K Raj/HT file photo. Representative image)

A 13-year old girl, who was set ablaze by a 26-year old man after she resisted her rape attempt in Telangana’s Khammam district, died at a private hospital in Hyderabad on Thursday night, after battling for her life for 27 days, police said.

“The girl succumbed to her burn injuries in Hyderabad. We have now booked a case of murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code,” Khammam commissioner of police Taufseer Iqbal, told Hindustan Times.

The girl, who was working as a domestic help at the residence of the accused in Mustafanagar. The incident happened on September 18, but came to light only in the first week of October, when the condition of the girl, who was being given treatment secretly at a private hospital in Khammam, turned critical. The police immediately shifted the girl to a hospital in Hyderabad but she succumbed to burns late on Thursday night.

The victim told the police that the man attempted to rape her and when she escaped from his clutches, he poured petrol on her and set her ablaze, Iqbal said.

The police arrested the man and booked him under POCSO Act, and relevant sections of the IPC.