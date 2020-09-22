Sections
Telangana logs 2,166 new Covid-19 cases, recovery rate climbs to 82.43%

Updated: Sep 22, 2020 12:36 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The state government’s bulletin stated that over 2.5 million samples have been tested so far out of which 53,690 samples were tested on Tuesday. (AP Photo)

Telangana on Tuesday registered 2,166 fresh Covid-19 cases and 10 more-related deaths which pushed the state’s tally and death toll to 174,000 and 1,052 respectively.

The active cases have climbed to 29,649 whereas 144,000 have recovered from the disease so far.

Out of the fresh cases, 309 Covid-19 cases were added in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GMCH) followed by Rangareddy (166), Medchal Malkajgiri (147), Karimngar (127), Nalgonda (113) and other districts.

The state government’s bulletin stated that over 2.5 million samples have been tested so far out of which 53,690 samples were tested on Tuesday. The samples tested per million population was 69,304, it added.

The case fatality and recovery rate in Telangana stood at 0.60% and 82.43% respectively, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, India’s Covid-19 tally went over 5.5 million after 75,083 fresh cases and 1,053 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union health ministry’s dashboard. The total cases include 975,861 active cases, nearly 4.5 million recoveries and 88,935 deaths.

(With inputs from PTI)

