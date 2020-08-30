Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Telangana / Telangana relaxes quarantine norms for Vande Bharat, Air Transport Bubble flights

Telangana relaxes quarantine norms for Vande Bharat, Air Transport Bubble flights

As per the latest guidelines by the state government in line with the order of the union ministry of home affairs (MHA), a number of relaxations have been provided to asymptomatic passengers, arriving from abroad.

Updated: Aug 30, 2020 07:14 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Hyderabad

International departures at the airport are being handled through the fully sanitised Interim International Departures Terminal (IIDT) along with thermal screening and social distancing in place. (ANI file photo. Representative image)

The Telangana government on Saturday relaxed quarantine norms for passengers travelling by Vande Bharat or Air Transport Bubble flights. Giving respite to Covid-19 asymptomatic international passengers flying to Hyderabad, it permitted them to head home if they meet the criteria.

As per the latest guidelines by the state government in line with the order of the union ministry of home affairs (MHA), a number of relaxations have been provided to asymptomatic passengers, arriving from abroad.

“Passengers on business trips to Telangana with return tickets within 4 days of their arrival will not be quarantined at all if they show their Negative RT-PCR test report conducted within 96 hours prior to departures,” the press release issued by the government said.

It added that asymptomatic passengers, travelling with Negative RT-PCR test report conducted within 96 hours prior to departures will be exempted from institutional quarantine and can undergo 14 days of home quarantine.



“Special consideration of 14 days of home quarantine has been mandated for some categories of asymptomatic passengers without negative RT- PCR test report. These include expectant ladies; parents travelling with children 10 years or below; or those travelling on medical emergencies,” the state government added.

It, however, said that other asymptomatic passengers without negative RT-PCR test results are required to undergo seven days each of institutional quarantine, which will be followed by the home quarantine.

“Currently Hyderabad International Airport is connected with UK and UAE under Air Bubble agreements. British Airways has resumed its operations between Hyderabad and London four times in a week. Other airlines operating between Hyderabad and UAE -- Etihad, Emirates and Flydubai-- are likely to resume their operations shortly,” it said.

International departures at the airport are being handled through the fully sanitised Interim International Departures Terminal (IIDT) along with thermal screening and social distancing in place.

“All arriving passengers and aircraft crew are brought out from the aircraft in a batch of 20-25 persons each. Each passenger/crew is screened by the thermal cameras positioned at the aerobridge exit under supervision of the airport health officials (APHO) as per the directives of Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare prior to Immigration formalities,” it added.

The state government further said that every baggage is getting sanitised by the disinfection tunnel integrated to the baggage belt as arranged by the Hyderabad airport.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Telangana relaxes quarantine norms for Vande Bharat, Air Transport Bubble flights
Aug 30, 2020 07:14 IST
Chetan Bhagat says he ‘owes his career’ to Sushant Singh Rajput
Aug 30, 2020 07:13 IST
He wasn’t able to finish games way he used to: RP Singh on MSD’s retirement
Aug 30, 2020 07:13 IST
JNU student Devangana Kalita denied bail in riots case
Aug 30, 2020 07:06 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.