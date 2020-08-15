Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Telangana / Telangana’s coronavirus tally crosses 90,000

Telangana’s coronavirus tally crosses 90,000

Out of the new cases, 394 were reported from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), followed by Medchal- Malkajgiri (175), Rangareddy (131), Karimnagar (104) and Warangal Urban (101), a state government bulletin said on Saturday, providing data as of 8 PM on August 14.

Updated: Aug 15, 2020 12:22 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Hyderabad

According to the bulletin, the case fatality rate in the state was 0.75 per cent, while it was 1.95 per cent at the national level. (Santosh Kumar/HT Photo. Representative image)

Telangana continued its upward spiral with 1,863 fresh Covid-19 cases and 10 more fatalities, pushing the total infection count in the state to 90,259.

Out of the new cases, 394 were reported from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), followed by Medchal- Malkajgiri (175), Rangareddy (131), Karimnagar (104) and Warangal Urban (101), a state government bulletin said on Saturday, providing data as of 8 PM on August 14.

Except Narayanpet (5) and Mancherial (7), all the remaining 31 districts in the state reported positive cases in double digits.

According to the bulletin, the case fatality rate in the state was 0.75 per cent, while it was 1.95 per cent at the national level.



The total number of people who recovered from the infectious disease so far were 66,196, while 23,379 were under treatment.

The recovery rate was 73.34 per cent in the state, while it was 71.16 per cent in the country.

The bulletin said 21,239 samples were tested on August 14 taking the cumulative to 7.32 lakh.

The samples tested per million population was 19,728, it said.

On comorbidities status among deaths, it said the percentage of deaths due to comorbidities was 53.87 per cent and that caused by Covid-19 was 46.13 per cent.

The call centre number for helpline, telemedicine and grievances is 104.

People can contact 9154170960 on whatsapp for any grievances pertaining to private hospitals or laboratories, the bulletin added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

New Zealand PM Ardern seen resisting call to delay September vote as Covid-19 flares up
Aug 15, 2020 12:42 IST
Goa health dept defends Covid-19 treatment record
Aug 15, 2020 12:38 IST
13-year-old girl rescued in J-K, police say she was being forced to marry 35-year-old
Aug 15, 2020 12:35 IST
FWICE urges Nawazuddin to opt out of Jogira Sara Ra Ra
Aug 15, 2020 12:32 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.