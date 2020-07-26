Sections
Telangana’s Covid-19 tally crosses 54,000; death toll at 463

Updated: Jul 26, 2020 15:40 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Hyderabad

While 41,332 recoveries have been reported in the state so far, the death toll stands at 463 (AP file photo)

1,593 more Covid-19 cases, eight deaths and 998 recoveries have been reported from Telangana on Saturday, said the State Government.

With 1,593 new cases, the total number of Covid-19 cases in the state has reached 54,059 including 12,264 active cases. While 41,332 recoveries have been reported in the state so far, the death toll stands at 463. A total of 15,654 samples were tested, it added.

India reported a spike of 48,661 coronavirus cases and 705 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

The total Covid-19 positive cases stand at 13,85,522, including 4,67,882 active cases, 8,85,577 cured/discharged/migrated, and 32,063 deaths, it added.



