Telangana to have ‘umpteen opportunities’ across sectors in post Covid world: Minister

Telangana IT and industries minister KT Rama Rao (KTR), while speaking at inaugural session of a two-day Virtual Conference hosted by CII, said the state will have “umpteen opportunities” across sectors in the post-Covid world.

“Minister KTR spoke at the inaugural session of a two-day Virtual Conference hosted by CII under Make In Telangana initiative with the theme “Invest in Telangana: Opportunities in Post Covid World”,” a press note said.

“Telangana State will have umpteen opportunities across sectors in the Post Covid world,” the minister was quoted as saying.

He stated the world is fast moving towards digitalization and Telangana will focus on bringing more investments in the digital sector through T-Fiber.

The minister stated that there will be revolutionary changes in the education and health sector in rural areas after the internet reaches every village through T Fiber. “This will lead to a digital revolution in Telangana,” he said.

“We are continuously making attempts to transform Hyderabad into a start-up capital,” said KTR. As per the release, he also mentioned that the government is providing complete assistance to start-up companies through initiatives such as T Hub, We Hub, T Works.

The minister stated that access to the internet will open up new opportunities in the post Covid world.

“Minister stated that Hyderabad contributes to 1/3rd of the world’s vaccines. He mentioned that the city will also play a key role in providing the Covid doses as and when the vaccine making guidelines are ready,” the release said.

KTR stated that Telangana has recorded a 36 per cent increase in the Kharif acreage this year over last year and topped the charts in cultivation. According to the release, he mentioned that the farmer welfare schemes such as Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bheema and major irrigation projects helped the increase in crop production in the state.