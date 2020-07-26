Sections
Woman missing after car swept away in overflowing stream in Telangana

Two other people travelling in the care were rescued by the police.

Updated: Jul 26, 2020 06:37 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Jogulamba Gadwal

Police rescued two persons who were travelling in the same vehicle but one woman is missing. (ANI Photo )

A 36-year-old woman on Saturday went missing after a car she was travelling in, got swept away in an overflowing water stream near Kalugotla village in Telangana’s Jogulamba Gadwal district, police said.

Two other persons who were travelling in the same car were rescued.

“A car going to Hyderabad was passing near Kalugotla village in Jogulamba Gadwal district when it got swept away in an overflowing water stream. The driver could not assess the current of the stream and continued to cross it, leading to this incident,” Alampur Sub Inspector (SI) Madhusudan Reddy told ANI.

“Police rescued two persons who were travelling in the same vehicle but one woman named Sindhu Reddy is missing. Ten deep divers were deployed by police but they could not trace the woman. The rescue operation will continue on Sunday,” Reddy said.



