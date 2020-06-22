Woman’s body packed in plastic bag found in Telangana tank, manhunt launched

Sections
The police are trying to identify the murdered woman based on the tattoo symbol on her right hand.

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 20:09 IST

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi, Hindustan Times Hyderabad

The police have formed three teams to investigate into the incident and also identify the victim. (Photo: @cyberabadpolice)

The Cyberabad police are on the lookout for the killer of a 40-year- old woman, whose highly decomposed body wrapped in a plastic bag was found floating in a tank at Borabanda in Hyderabad on Saturday morning.

“We are yet to establish the identity of the deceased and find out the killer. We have formed three teams to investigate into the incident,” K Chandrasekhar Reddy, inspector of police, Sanathnagar, told Hindustan Times on Monday.

Some locals in the Borabanda area found the body of the woman packed in a plastic bag floating in Sunnam Cheruvu, a small tank on Saturday morning. On receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to a mortuary where it is preserved for post mortem examination.

“The hands and legs of the woman were tied with a cloth and the body was stashed in a plastic bag. We suspect she was murdered elsewhere and the body was dumped in the tank later,” the inspector said.



The police are trying to identify the murdered woman based on the dollar symbol tattooed on her right hand. “We made an appeal to the people through local media to pass leads, if they get any, about the woman. So far, we have not got any complaint of any missing woman from any other police station,” Reddy said.

