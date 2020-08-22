Sections
Home / Tennis / 2014 US Open finalist Nishikori positive for Covid-19 again

2014 US Open finalist Nishikori positive for Covid-19 again

Nishikori originally tested positive for the illness caused by the coronavirus last Sunday and announced that day he was pulling out of the Western & Southern Open, the hard-court tournament that will precede the U.S. Open in New York.

Updated: Aug 22, 2020 13:21 IST

By Associated Press, New York

Japan's Kei Nishikori in action (REUTERS)

Kei Nishikori, the 2014 U.S. Open runner-up, said Friday he tested positive for Covid-19 a second time.

Nishikori wrote on his mobile app that he will take another test next week, “at which time we will update you with more information.”

“I have very minimal symptoms and am staying in full isolation,” Nishikori wrote Friday.

He originally tested positive for the illness caused by the coronavirus last Sunday and announced that day he was pulling out of the Western & Southern Open, the hard-court tournament that will precede the U.S. Open in New York.



The Western & Southern Open starts Saturday; the U.S. Open will begin Aug. 31.

He cannot play in the Grand Slam tournament if he has Covid-19.

The 30-year-old from Japan has been ranked as high as No. 4 and is currently No. 31, which puts him in line to be seeded for the U.S. Open.

Nishikori lost in the 2014 final at Flushing Meadows to Marin Cilic and was also a semifinalist in New York in 2016 and 2018.

