2017 French Open champ Jelena Ostapenko pulls out of US Open

Six of the top eight women in the WTA rankings already were out, including No. 1 Ash Barty, the reigning champion at Roland Garros, and No. 6 Bianca Andreescu, the 2019 winner at Flushing Meadows.

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 07:19 IST

By Associated Press, NEW YORK

File image of Jelena Ostapenko. (File)

Jelena Ostapenko, the 2017 French Open champion, pulled out of the U.S. Open on Monday, citing a change of schedule. She is the latest woman with a Grand Slam title or high ranking to withdraw from the tournament that begins next week amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Also pulling out Monday was Carla Suarez Navarro, who was fined $40,000 of her $58,000 prize money at the U.S. Open last year for what was deemed a lack of effort after she retired from her first-round match with a lower-back injury.

With the two withdrawals, Kurumi Nara and Whitney Osuigwe were able to get into the main draw. A wild-card invitation awarded to Osuigwe was transferred to 16-year-old Californian Katrina Scott by the U.S. Tennis Association.



