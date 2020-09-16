Sections
E-Paper
Home / Tennis / After early exits in New York, Gauff gets first win on clay

After early exits in New York, Gauff gets first win on clay

“I’m definitely happy to get a win today, especially after a couple of tough losses back in New York,” Gauff told reporters after Tuesday’s 6-4 6-3 win over Tunisian Jabeur.

Updated: Sep 16, 2020 15:27 IST

By Reuters, New York

Tennis - WTA Premier 5 - Italian Open - Foro Italico, Rome, Italy - September 15, 2020 Coco Gauff of the U.S. in action during her first round match against Tunisia's Ons Jabeur (REUTERS)

American teen Coco Gauff arrived in Rome on the heels of two early exits in New York and was glad to get her season back on track with a victory over Ons Jabeur at the Italian Open in her first Tour-level main draw match on clay.

The 16-year-old made the fourth round of this year’s Australian Open and reached the same stage at Wimbledon last year but suffered a first-round exit at her home Grand Slam at the U.S. Open two weeks ago.

That defeat came after she lost her opening match in the Western & Southern Open, which was also held in the bio-secure environment in New York due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I’m definitely happy to get a win today, especially after a couple of tough losses back in New York,” Gauff told reporters after Tuesday’s 6-4 6-3 win over Tunisian Jabeur.



“She’s a tricky player because she definitely changes the ball a little bit. I knew it was going to be tough, so to get a win over her on clay was really good.”

Australian Open quarter-finalist Jabeur had also lost to Gauff last month in the last-eight in Lexington. She reached the same stage at the Western & Southern Open before advancing to the third round at Flushing Meadows.

Gauff fell in the qualifying rounds of the French Open last year in her only Tour level claycourt event but says she feels at home on the surface.

“I haven’t played on clay in over a year, but to be honest, I feel quite comfortable on clay,” said the world No. 53.

“In my junior career, I had quite good results on clay and I go to Patrick Mouratoglou’s tennis academy a lot. I’m quite used to the red clay.”

The French Open, originally scheduled for May-June, was postponed to Sept. 27-Oct. 11 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China belts out Punjabi numbers for Indian soldiers at Ladakh. It is a ‘62 trick
Sep 16, 2020 15:19 IST
Monsoon session: Govt to held crucial meeting with Oppn today
Sep 16, 2020 15:27 IST
No infiltration along LAC during last six months: MHA tells Parliament
Sep 16, 2020 15:39 IST
Parliament monsoon session: Former PM Manmohan Singh, 15 others likely to remain absent
Sep 16, 2020 13:04 IST

latest news

Vishwakarma Puja 2020: Wishes to share with your loved ones
Sep 16, 2020 15:42 IST
Players unsure about resumption of international calender, causing lag in training: Gopichand
Sep 16, 2020 15:41 IST
Resentment against Mizo footballer Jeje’s exclusion from Arjuna Awards list gets louder
Sep 16, 2020 15:41 IST
CISCE 10th, 12th compartment and improvement exam 2020: Register now, details at cisce.org
Sep 16, 2020 15:38 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.