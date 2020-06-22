Sections
Home / Tennis / After Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric diagnosed with Covid-19

A day after Grigor Dimitrov tested positive for coronavirus, Crotian tennis player Borna Coric has informed that he has also been diagnosed with COVID-19. Both the players took part in the Adria Tour with the likes Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev and Dominic Thiem among others.

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 14:35 IST

By Indo Asian News Service, Indo Asian News Service

Borna Coric (Twitter)

“Hi everyone, I wanted to inform you all that I tested positive for COVID-19. I want to make sure anyone who has been in contact with me during the last few days gets tested!” Coric said in a statement on Monday on his official Twitter handle.

“I am really sorry for any harm I might have caused. I am feeling well and don’t have any symptoms. Please stay safe and healthy. Lot of love to all!” he added.



Earlier on Sunday, Dimitrov took to social media to reveal that he had tested positive for the deadly virus.

“Hi everyone-I want to reach out and let my fans and friends know that I tested positive back in Monaco for COVID-19. I want to make sure anyone who has been in contact with me during these past days gets tested and takes the necessary precautions.

“I am so sorry for any harm I might have caused. I am back home now and recovering. Thanks for your support and please stay safe and healthy,” Dimitrov said on Instagram.

Notably, Coric took on Dimitrov over the weekend in the tournament which was played over two days. The final of the event, which would have featured Djokovic and Russia’s Andrey Rublev, was cancelled as a result.

The first leg of the Adria Tour was won by Austrian Dominic Thiem in Belgrade, Serbia.

