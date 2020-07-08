Sections
Home / Tennis / Alexander Zverev teams up with David Ferrer as coach

Alexander Zverev teams up with David Ferrer as coach

Zverev was Ferrer’s last opponent on tour. He beat the Spaniard in the second round in Madrid last year in Ferrer’s final tournament before retirement.

Updated: Jul 08, 2020 23:04 IST

By Press Trust of India, Berlin

Germany's Alexander Zverev serves to Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. (AP)

Alexander Zverev has hired David Ferrer as a coach on a trial basis, the seventh-ranked German said Wednesday.

Zverev wrote on Instagram that he “could not be more excited to get to work” after teaming up for a “trial period” with the 2013 French Open finalist as they wait for the tour to resume during the coronavirus pandemic.

Zverev was Ferrer’s last opponent on tour. He beat the Spaniard in the second round in Madrid last year in Ferrer’s final tournament before retirement.

Zverev added that he has pulled out of next week’s exhibition series of tournaments in Berlin. Zverev was one of the players who faced public criticism for their involvement in Novak Djokovic’s Adria Tour series, after which four players including Djokovic tested positive for the coronavirus.



“I have made the decision to stay put and train with my team and not play any organized events at the moment,” Zverev wrote. “It’s never nice to miss the chance to play at home, but I will be back soon.” Zverev said Wednesday he has tested negative three times for the coronavirus.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Education department to reduce syllabus soon
Jul 09, 2020 00:51 IST
Jagdeep, Bollywood’s ‘Soorma Bhopali’, passes away at 81
Jul 09, 2020 00:47 IST
‘Global Hub Covid Hospital working with 30% staff’
Jul 09, 2020 00:46 IST
Thane mix-up: Two cremations for a man, other’s kin don’t get to see him even once
Jul 09, 2020 00:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.