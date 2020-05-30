Sections
Home / Tennis / ‘Am I next?’ Tennis star Coco Gauff joins chorus of protest after Minneapolis death

‘Am I next?’ Tennis star Coco Gauff joins chorus of protest after Minneapolis death

Sixteen-year-old African-American Gauff said on Twitter this week she would “always use my platform to help make the world a better place,” and on Friday called for action from others in a TikTok video posted to her Twitter account.

Updated: May 30, 2020 10:24 IST

By Reuters, NEW YORK

File image of Coco Gauff. (Reuters)

Teenage tennis phenomenon Coco Gauff released a video protesting killings of African-Americans in the United States on Friday, joining a chorus of outrage across the country that followed the death of an unarmed black man in Minneapolis. Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was charged on Friday with murder in the death of 46-year-old George Floyd after cellphone footage of the white officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck prompted a wave of protests.

Sixteen-year-old African-American Gauff said on Twitter this week she would “always use my platform to help make the world a better place,” and on Friday called for action from others in a TikTok video posted to her Twitter account.

“This is why I am using my voice to fight against racism,” the caption reads, as the video cuts to images of Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery, an unarmed black man whose shooting in Brunswick, Georgia, was also captured on video. Three white men were charged in his death earlier this month.

Gauff’s video also includes a photo of Trayvon Martin, a black teenager whose killing helped spark the “Black Lives Matter” movement.



The words, “Am I next?” appear on screen, as Gauff, wearing a black hoodie, faces the camera and raises her hands.

“I am using my voice,” the caption concludes, “Will you use yours?”

Gauff joins numerous other athletes, including basketball stars LeBron James and Lisa Leslie, who have spoken out following Floyd’s death.

Gauff seized the tennis spotlight at last year’s Wimbledon, where she defeated her idol Venus Williams in the first round and made it through to the fourth.

She backed up that performance with strong showings at the 2019 U.S. Open and 2020 Australian Open, ultimately breaking into tennis’ top 50 at the age of 15.

(Reporting by Amy Tennery, Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Anil Vinayak took a joy ride in a rickshaw just to help the rickshaw puller
May 30, 2020 11:41 IST
Sunny Leone visits farm with husband Daniel Weber, see pics
May 30, 2020 11:38 IST
These states have over 20k Covid-19 cases; more than 15k in Delhi, Guj 
May 30, 2020 11:38 IST
UN adopts new voting procedure during Covid-19 pandemic
May 30, 2020 11:36 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.