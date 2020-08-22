Sections
Home / Tennis / Andy Murray admits to rustiness ahead of ATP return

Andy Murray admits to rustiness ahead of ATP return

Murray, 33, will face Frances Tiafoe in the opening round of the Western & Southern Open, which began this week in New York and serves as a warm-up event for players ahead of the U.S. Open.

Updated: Aug 22, 2020 10:51 IST

By Reuters, Reuters

Great Britain's Andy Murray after winning the fourth round match against France's Benoit Paire. (REUTERS)

Andy Murray says he’s feeling off the pace for his return to the ATP Tour this weekend but is hoping to hit his stride ahead of the U.S Open, which begins on Aug. 31.

Murray, 33, will face Frances Tiafoe in the opening round of the Western & Southern Open, which began this week in New York and serves as a warm-up event for players ahead of the U.S. Open.

The Briton, a three-time tennis Grand Slam winner, has not played competitively since November due to hip problems but took part in exhibition events recently with the professional circuit shut.

“I’m looking forward to be back competing. I’ve really enjoyed the last few days just practising with top players,” he said in comments on the ATP website.



“I’ve been practising with Dominic Thiem, Andrey Rublev and Karen Khachanov. Those guys don’t hold back. It’s a bit of a different speed to what I’ve been used to. I felt a little off the pace but I’m feeling quite good on court in terms of my hip.

“That was really all I wanted. I wanted to get to the U.S. Open feeling pretty pain-free so that I could enjoy playing in a Grand Slam again.”

The U.S. Open will take place without fans to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, and Murray is anticipating a few upsets.

“It’s just going to be different playing in front of no fans. I kind of felt that a little bit yesterday. It’s nice walking through to practice not getting stopped, but then the atmosphere is just not the same without the people,” he said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Covid impact: Five ways this year’s Ganpati festival is different
Aug 22, 2020 10:55 IST
Bengal govt to go ahead with Ganga Sagar Mela despite pandemic threat
Aug 22, 2020 10:54 IST
Final Tenet trailer unleashes action, provides glimpse of Dimple Kapadia
Aug 22, 2020 10:53 IST
Andy Murray admits to rustiness ahead of ATP return
Aug 22, 2020 10:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.