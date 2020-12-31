Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Tennis / Andy Murray pulls out of Delray Beach Open citing COVID-19 concerns

Andy Murray pulls out of Delray Beach Open citing COVID-19 concerns

Murray, who missed most of the 2020 season due to complications with his hip and struggled for form on his return after the COVID-19 hiatus, accepted a wildcard for the Jan. 7-13 ATP 250 tournament last week.

Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 20:18 IST

By Reuters, Reuters

File photo of Andy Murray (Getty Images)

Andy Murray has pulled out of the season-opening Delray Beach Open in Florida next week to reduce the risk of contracting COVID-19 ahead of the Australian Open in February.

Murray, who missed most of the 2020 season due to complications with his hip and struggled for form on his return after the COVID-19 hiatus, accepted a wildcard for the Jan. 7-13 ATP 250 tournament last week.

The tournament serves as a warm-up for the Australian Open in Melbourne, which will begin three weeks later than scheduled on Feb. 8 due to COVID-19 health and safety measures.

“After much deliberation with my team I’ve decided not to travel to play in Delray Beach,” Murray, 33, said on Thursday.

“Given the increase in COVID rates and the transatlantic flights involved, I want to minimise the risks ahead of the Australian Open.”

Murray, a former world number one and three-times Grand Slam champion, underwent hip resurfacing surgery in January last year and has slipped to 122nd in the rankings after playing only seven matches this year.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

To strengthen BJP’s presence across states, Nadda rejigs national team
by Smriti Kak Ramachandran
BS Yediyurappa is the father of Operation Kamala, says Siddaramiah
by Venkatesha Babu
In another U-turn, KCR decides to implement Centre’s Ayushman Bharat scheme
by Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
CBI raids youth TMC leader’s homes in Kolkata in coal smuggling case
by HT Correspondent

latest news

Pulwama shuts down in protest against Srinagar encounter
by HT Correspondent
Massive forest fire in Dzukou Valley now spreads to Manipur
by Sobhapati Samom
Zomato gets 4,100 orders per minute on New Year eve, CEO Deepinder Goyal live tweets
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Humbled to be named Test player of the decade: Steve Smith
by hindustantimes.com
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.