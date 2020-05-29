Sections
Andy Murray to return at ‘Battle of the Brits’ tourney in June

Murray, 33, has not competed since the Davis Cup Finals in November due to complications with his hip. He was targeting a return to the tour at the Miami Open in March before the season was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Updated: May 29, 2020 15:13 IST

By Reuters, London

File image of Andy Murray. (REUTERS)

Andy Murray will make his return to tennis at a behind-closed-doors tournament organised by his brother Jamie from June 23-28 in London, the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) said on Friday. Murray, 33, has not competed since the Davis Cup Finals in November due to complications with his hip. He was targeting a return to the tour at the Miami Open in March before the season was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Apart from the Murray brothers, the LTA announced that fellow Britons Dan Evans and Kyle Edmund would also take part in the exhibition tournament, with matches to be streamed on Amazon Prime.

“We’re excited to be hosting Jamie Murray’s tournament ‘Schroders Battle of the Brits’ at the National Tennis Centre on June 23-28,” the LTA said on Twitter. Earlier this month, the ATP Tour and International Tennis Federation extended their suspensions of professional tennis until July 31.

