Sections
E-Paper
Home / Tennis / Ankita progresses to second round, Ramkumar bows out of French Open qualifiers

Ankita progresses to second round, Ramkumar bows out of French Open qualifiers

In a marathon two-hour 47 minute contest, Ankita prevailed 6-4 4-6 6-4 against the Serbian. The 27-year-old Indian won 106 points to 100 of her rival.

Updated: Sep 22, 2020 19:37 IST

By Press Trust of India, Paris

Ankita Raina of India. (Photo by Ben Hoskins/Getty Images for LTA)

India’s Ankita Raina progressed to the second round of the French Open qualifiers with a hard-fought win over Jovana Jovic on Tuesday but Ramkumar Ramanathan’s bid to qualify for his maiden Grand Slam singles main draw fell flat.

In a marathon two-hour 47 minute contest, Ankita prevailed 6-4 4-6 6-4 against the Serbian. The 27-year-old Indian won 106 points to 100 of her rival.

It was first meeting between the two players since 2014 when Ankita had lost to Jovic in Anning on clay courts.

Ankita will next take on Japan’s Kurumi Nara, seeded 22nd.



Ankita has not gone beyond the second round at the Grand Slam qualifiers and needs to win two more matches to make it to the main draw.

No Indian woman has played in the singles main draw of a major since Sania Mirza competed in the 2012 Australian Open.

In the men’s singles, Ramkumar bowed out after a straight set defeat against French wild card Tristan Lamasine.

The Indian Davis Cupper, ranked 198, lost 5-7 2-6 to lower-ranked Lamasine in one hour and 27 minutes on Monday. The Frenchman is placed 268 on the ranking chart.

The 25-year-old Ramkumar was profligate as he squandered as many as seven of the eight breakpoints he earned. He lost his serve four times in the first round contest.

The country’s top singles player Sumit Nagal has already exited and now Prajnesh Gunneswaran is the lone Indian left in the men’s singles qualifying event.

Ramkumar has been trying to crack the Grand Slam main draws since 2015 but has not succeeded yet. Making the third round at the Australian Open qualifiers in 2018 has been his best effort so far.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Facebook India head moves SC against Delhi panel’s notice, hearing tomorrow
Sep 22, 2020 20:28 IST
UN must hold China accountable for unleashing Covid-19 plague onto world: Trump
Sep 22, 2020 20:39 IST
Rajya Sabha holds crucial meeting as Oppn boycotts Parliament proceedings
Sep 22, 2020 18:13 IST
Forces recover arms, ammunition dropped by Pak drone in Jammu’s Akhnoor
Sep 22, 2020 18:48 IST

latest news

KBC 12: How Amitabh Bachchan’s show has adapted to Covid-19 pandemic
Sep 22, 2020 20:42 IST
3 lakh returnee migrant workers added to voters’ list in Bihar
Sep 22, 2020 20:43 IST
IPL: Sanju Samson cracks joint-fastest 50 against CSK in just 19 balls
Sep 22, 2020 20:41 IST
UN must hold China accountable for unleashing Covid-19 plague onto world: Trump
Sep 22, 2020 20:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.