Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Tennis / Ankita Raina wins ITF doubles title in Dubai

Ankita Raina wins ITF doubles title in Dubai

”The doubles has always helped me in singles. Playing well in doubles has always been followed by good run in singles in my career. You get to practice with good players, get to play and can work out a few things in matches,” Ankita told PTI.

Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 18:01 IST

By Press Trust of India, Dubai

File image of Ankita Raina. (File)

Top Indian tennis player Ankita Raina won her third doubles title of the pandemic-hit 2020 season, clinching the Al Habtoor challenge with Ekaterine Gorgodze. The unseeded Indo-Georgian pair won 6-4 3-6 10-6 against Aliona Bolsova Zadoinov from Spain and Slovakian Kaja Juvan in the final of the USD 100,000 hard court event on Saturday.Ankita said success on the singles circuit is unparalleled but a deep run in doubles draw is not without significance.

”The doubles has always helped me in singles. Playing well in doubles has always been followed by good run in singles in my career. You get to practice with good players, get to play and can work out a few things in matches,” Ankita told PTI.

It was the fourth doubles final of the season for Ankita but the biggest trophy of the calender since her earlier two titles were at the USD 25,000 level.In February this year, Ankita had made three finals, winning back-to-back titles in Nonthaburi (Thailand) with Bibiane Schoofs and ending runners-up in Jodhpur with compatriot Snehal Mane.The 27-year-old said returning to the circuit after a long break too was relieving.

”It’s really good that I am able to travel again. I was doing a bit of training, both physical and mental at home and it was different coming back to tour. Europe had already opened up and their players already had two months of match sharpness behind them.



“Most of the matches were on clay at that time and I had never played so many back-to-back clay court matches. It was a good learning curve.”During the last three months, Ankita also got exposure of playing on the US circuit.

”I have mostly played on hard courts and this time I got to play a lot in the US. Thankfully I had my coach Hemant Bendre’s friend Shirish Deshpande to help me out. He has been there for long as a coach.

“It was good to have someone watching your matches and giving feedback.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Ministers in huddle as farmers threaten to block Delhi-Jaipur highway
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
BJP president JP Nadda tests positive for Covid-19, self-isolates
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh
Arvind Kejriwal says will fast in support of farmers on December 14
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Niyati Singh
LIVE| Tomar expresses gratitude to farmers from Uttarakhand supporting new laws
by hindustantimes.com

latest news

Trump appoints flurry of allies as presidency nears end
by Associated Press | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
Average time spent on smartphone up 25% to 6.9 hrs amid pandemic: Vivo-CMR report
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Restaurant, organic food at eco-friendly women’s haat in Sirmaur
by Gaurav Bisht
Haridwar teachers to be Uttarakhand govt’s Corona warriors for Mahakumbh 2021
by Sandeep Rawat
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.