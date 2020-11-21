Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Tennis / Australian Open set to be pushed back - report

Australian Open set to be pushed back - report

“I am very confident we will have an Aussie Open in the early part of next year,” a report quoted Victoria premier Daniel Andrews as saying on Saturday.

Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 15:57 IST

By Reuters, Melbourne

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 13: 2016 Australian Open winners Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Angelique Kerber speak on stage under the new Australian Open logo during the 2017 Australian Open official draw at Melbourne Park on January 13, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. (Getty Images)

The start of the Australian Open is set to be pushed back from January to February or March next year due to COVID-19 protocols in the country, the Herald Sun newspaper reported on Saturday.

“I am very confident we will have an Aussie Open in the early part of next year,” the report quoted Victoria premier Daniel Andrews as saying on Saturday.

“The exact timing of it, the exact arrangements we put in place, they are not settled yet and as soon as they are settled, I will be more than happy to share it with you.”

Australian Open organisers were not immediately available for comment.

Tennis Australia (TA) had planned for players and their entourages to arrive in Victoria in mid-December to have time to undertake a mandatory two-week quarantine period before competing in Melbourne in January.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Home minister Amit Shah in Chennai, will hold crucial meet with state unit
Nov 21, 2020 15:50 IST
‘Desist from policy of supporting terror’: India slams Pak over JeM attack
Nov 21, 2020 13:49 IST
Comedian Bharti Singh, husband arrive at NCB office in Mumbai
Nov 21, 2020 15:11 IST
4 Jaish terrorists killed in Nagrota got orders from Masood Azhar’s brother
Nov 21, 2020 10:31 IST

latest news

Soha Ali Khan deletes ‘Yoga at home’ video after brief fitness motivation
Nov 21, 2020 15:54 IST
Obese people at higher risk of contracting coronavirus, suggests study
Nov 21, 2020 15:53 IST
Himachal to launch drive to find covid-19 cases in state
Nov 21, 2020 15:50 IST
Delhi HC says false allegation of impotence against spouse amounts to cruelty
Nov 21, 2020 15:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.