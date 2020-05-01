Becker lends support to Federer’s ATP-WTA merger idea

Six-time Grand Slam champion Boris Becker has supported Roger Federer’s proposal regarding the merger of men’s and women’s tennis governing bodies. Becker pointed towards equal pay for both men and women in Grand Slams and stated tennis in general have been a ‘progressive’ sport. Federer had earlier suggested to bring together ATP and WTA into one single entity for the betterment of the sport as a whole.

Becker also lauded the 20-time Grand Slam champion for coming up with the idea at time when the entire world is reeling from the effect of coronavirus.

“Roger Federer started the ball rolling with his splendid idea of joining forces and I think (Rafael) Nadal agrees. Not every top guy agrees, that’s fine, but I think Federer, Nadal and (Novak) Djokovic have a strong following. For Federer to suggest that, speaks for his intelligence and also that he truly cares about the game,” Becker was quoted as saying by Laureus.com.

“Just think of the equal prize money we have in the majors. You know men and women earn the same which I don’t think is happening in every sport.

“We are always progressive about going with the times, with equal rights, certainly on the tennis court. So a joint organisation - he meant ATP and WTA - would be the next step. It’s a big step,” he added.

The entire tennis season has been ruined because of the pandemic. For the first time outside wartime, Wimbledons have been cancelled while this year’s Roland Garros tournament has been postponed till September.

Becker stated US Open must follow suit as New York is one of the most hit cities in the entire world.

“It’s the only Grand Slam still standing, but New York was pretty much the worst city hit by the virus a couple of weeks ago. I don’t think it would be wise to have a tournament there,” he said.