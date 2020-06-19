Sections
Home / Tennis / Big Three’ rivalry great promotion for sport, says Novak Djokovic

Big Three’ rivalry great promotion for sport, says Novak Djokovic

The “GOAT” (greatest of all time) debate in men’s tennis has divided opinions in the last decade and still remains a hot topic as the triumvirate continue to dominate the field, sharing the last 13 Grand Slam titles among them.

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 22:12 IST

By Reuters, Reuters

Serbia's Novak Djokovic pats Switzerland's Roger Federer after their match. (REUTERS)

Novak Djokovic still feels inspired by Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal, the men’s world number one tennis player has said, adding that the rivalry between the so-called ‘Big Three’ is a great promotion for the sport.

The “GOAT” (greatest of all time) debate in men’s tennis has divided opinions in the last decade and still remains a hot topic as the triumvirate continue to dominate the field, sharing the last 13 Grand Slam titles among them.

Federer, who will be 39 in August, leads the race with 20 Grand Slam singles titles, with Spaniard Nadal close on his heels with 19.

Djokovic is three behind the Swiss with 17 majors under his belt and is the youngest of the trio - at 33 he is a year younger than Nadal.



“What Roger and Rafa are doing is epic. Both of these guys are legends,” the Serb told Tennis Channel. “They do inspire me and I have said this millions of times and I will say it again. They made me the player I am today. They still continue to inspire me and motivate me to be even better.

“I think these rivalries that we have are great promotion for our sport. They are really good for tennis in general and also for the upcoming generations.

“Hopefully we give a positive example and inspire younger guys to be the best they can possibly be.”

Djokovic has previously said he believes he will win the most Grand Slam titles and become the longest-reigning world number one by the time he retires.

“I like to have the long-term goals and be devoted to them. But at the same time have my daily goals, daily routines, the weekly routines, the season goals and understand what is best for me and my team,” he said.

“I love this sport. I’m very passionate and devoted to it. As long as there is that flair in me I am going to keep going.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

A depleted Telangana Congress may see another MLA move to TRS
Jun 19, 2020 22:07 IST
JMM’s Shibu Soren and BJP’s Deepak Prakash win Rajya Sabha polls from Jharkhand
Jun 19, 2020 22:07 IST
Malala Yousafzai graduates from Oxford University in Philosophy, Politics, Economics
Jun 19, 2020 22:06 IST
To hike Covid-19 testing capacity, Delhi starts using rapid antigen kits for faster results
Jun 19, 2020 22:05 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.