Blame me, not Novak Djokovic: Serbia Prime Minister Ana Brnabic defends tennis star after Adria Open fiasco

As the World no. 1 tennis star Novak Djokovic continues to face criticism following the Adria Open fiasco, the Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic has come out in the tennis star’s defense. Djokovic, along with tennis players Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Victor Troicki have all tested positive for novel coronavirus after attending the Belgrade leg of the exhibition event recently. Djokovic’s wife, along with NBA star Nikola Jokic, who attended the event in the capital city of Serbia also tested positive for Covid-19.

But the Serbia PM believes that she is the one who people should point fingers at, and not Djokovic. Speaking to Pink TV, Brnabic said: “Every part of him. He tried to do something good for the whole region. To put politics aside and help young and non-established tennis players, as well as to raise money for humanitarian purposes.”

She further added: “If they could shift the blame on me personally, as Prime Minister, and leave Novak alone, I would love it.”

Meanwhile, after testing positive for the virus last month, Djokovic had issued an apology. “I am so deeply sorry our tournament has caused harm. Everything the organisers and I did the past month, we did with a pure heart and sincere intentions,” he had earlier said in a statement on his official Twitter handle.

“We believed the tournament met all health protocols and the health of our region seemed in good condition to finally unite people for philanthropic reasons. We were wrong and it was too soon.

“I can’t express enough how sorry I am for this and every case of infection,” he added.