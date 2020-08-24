Sections
Home / Tennis / Bopanna and Shapovalov go down fighting in US tourney’s opener

Bopanna and Shapovalov go down fighting in US tourney’s opener

Bopanna has been pairing with Shapovalov consistently since the Indian Wells Masters last year, which he had started by pairing with compatriot with Divij Sharan.

Updated: Aug 24, 2020 11:37 IST

By Press Trust of India, New York

File image of Rohan Bopanna and Denis Shapovalov. (File)

Back in action after five months, Rohan Bopanna and his Canadian partner Denis Shapovalov lost in the opening round of the Western and Southern Open men’s doubles event but not before making it as tough as possible for Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos here. Bopanna and Shapovalov lost 4-6 6-7(1) to 2019 US Open runners-ups in the first round match of the USD 42,22,190 hard court tournament, which is a build-up to the US Open.

It was the first competitive match for Bopanna since the Davis Cup tie against Croatia in March, along side veteran Leander Paes.

Bopanna has been pairing with Shapovalov consistently since the Indian Wells Masters last year, which he had started by pairing with compatriot with Divij Sharan.

“It was indeed a very close match. I am very satisfied, to be honest, with the way we played, especially after five months, coming straight into a tournament. (We were) playing against a very good team out there,” Bopanna told PTI.



“I thought I would be little rusty but played pretty good, we had some chances. We lost three deuce points in a row when they served at 2-3 and then on my serve at 3-3 and when they served at 4-3, so those three games we had deuce points but they did not go our way.

“The second set was again close, we hung in there but in tie-break they were better team. Overall, satisfied with the start nevertheless. We will be practising for the next few days for the US Open,” he said. The US Open starts August 31 in New York.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘Will put student’s lives at risk’: Mamata Banerjee urges Centre to postpone JEE, NEET
Aug 24, 2020 11:56 IST
Sonia Gandhi asks CWC to ‘relieve her as interim party chief’
Aug 24, 2020 11:59 IST
Babri demolition case: Accused likely to file written reply today
Aug 24, 2020 11:56 IST
I did five rounds of audition for my role in Rocket Singh: Gauahar Khan
Aug 24, 2020 11:55 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.