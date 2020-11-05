Sections
Home / Tennis / Bopanna-Marach enter the quarterfinals of Paris Masters

Bopanna-Marach enter the quarterfinals of Paris Masters

The unseeded Indo-Austrian pair came from behind to defeat their fancied rivals 3-6 6-4 10-8 in the round of 16 tie Wednesday night.

Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 19:57 IST

By Press Trust of India, Paris

File image of Rohan Bopanna. (File)

India’s Rohan Bopanna and Austrian Oliver Marach stunned ninth seeds Fabrice Martin and Jean-Julien Rojer in a hard-fought second round encounter to enter the men’s doubles quarterfinals of the Paris Masters tennis tournament here. The unseeded Indo-Austrian pair came from behind to defeat their fancied rivals 3-6 6-4 10-8 in the round of 16 tie Wednesday night.

After losing the first set, the duo of Bopanna and Marach won the second to put the pressure on the French-Dutch pair. In the tie breaker, the 40-year-old Bopanna brought all his experience into play and was helped by Marach’s resolve to win the match.

The Indian-Austrian duo will face the eigth seed pairing of Edouard Roger-Vasselin and Jurgen Melzer in the quarterfinals on Friday. Bopanna and Marach had defeated the Serbian pair of Dusan Lajovic and Nikola Cacic 7-5, 7-6 to move into the round of 16.

