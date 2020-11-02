Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Tennis / Borna Coric advances in straight sets at Paris Masters

Borna Coric advances in straight sets at Paris Masters

“It was not an easy match and every time we have played it’s been very tough,” Coric said. “I played one bad game at 2-1 in the first set, when I missed two first serves, but pretty much the rest of the time I was serving huge.”

Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 19:59 IST

By Associated Press, PARIS

Croatia's Borna Coric during the final against Russia's Andrey Rublev. (REUTERS)

Fifteen-seeded Borna Coric advanced to the second round of the Paris Masters by beating qualifier Marton Fucsovics 7-6 (5), 6-1 on Monday.

The Croatian won 35 of his 48 first-service points at the indoor tournament and will next face Jordan Thompson of Australia.

“It was not an easy match and every time we have played it’s been very tough,” Coric said. “I played one bad game at 2-1 in the first set, when I missed two first serves, but pretty much the rest of the time I was serving huge.”

Coric recently reached the final at the St. Petersburg Open for the second year in a row.



Thompson defeated qualifier Federico Delbonis of Argentina 6-2, 6-3.

Also, Spanish veteran Feliciano Lopez progressed to the second round with a 7-6 (11), 6-1 win over Filip Krajinovic of Serbia and will be up against Rafael Nadal in his next match.

Following his record-extending 13th title at Roland Garros last month, Nadal is back in Paris looking for a maiden win at the Paris Masters, the final Masters event of the season. Nadal can tie Novak Djokovic’s record if he wins his 36th Masters title at the end of this week.

The tournament is being held without fans because of lockdown measures implemented in France to slow down the spread of the coronavirus.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

From BRICS to SCO: India, China leaders to have face time at 5 summits in Nov
Nov 02, 2020 19:36 IST
Threat of lone-wolf attacks to increase, says UN agency after Macron comment
Nov 02, 2020 18:43 IST
India could resume foreign secretary-level dialogue with Nepal. There is one condition
Nov 02, 2020 15:43 IST
DC vs RCB Live: Padikkal hits half century, RCB in control
Nov 02, 2020 20:35 IST

latest news

Uttar Pradesh bypolls on Tuesday, multi-corner contests to decide fate of 88 candidates
Nov 02, 2020 20:29 IST
Kerala govt extends parole of aged prisoners in wake of surge in Covid cases
Nov 02, 2020 20:24 IST
Aspirin use reduces risk of death in hospitalised Covid-19 patients
Nov 02, 2020 20:24 IST
Rajasthan assembly passes three bills to negate farm laws enacted by Centre
Nov 02, 2020 20:34 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.