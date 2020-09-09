Sections
Carreno Busta tames erratic Shapovalov to claim place in last four

Updated: Sep 09, 2020 11:24 IST

By Reuters, New York

New York:Pablo Carreno Busta, of Spain, returns to Denis Shapovalov, of Canada, during the quarterfinal round of the US Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, in New York. (AP)

Pablo Carreno Busta outlasted an erratic Denis Shapovalov 3-6 7-6(5) 7-6(4) 0-6 6-3 in a seesaw battle to advance to his second U.S. Open semi-final on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old Spaniard, the oldest of the men’s quarter-finalists, had looked down and out when his Canadian opponent served him a bagel in the fourth set.

However, after getting some treatment to his lower back, 2017 semi-finalist Carreno Busta fought back gamely to seal the deciding set in a match that lasted over four hours.

The 20th seed, who is eyeing a place in his maiden Grand Slam final, will face Alexander Zverev in the last four after the German took down Borna Coric 1-6 7-6(5) 7-6(1) 6-3 earlier on Tuesday.



