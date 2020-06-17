David Silva to stay with Manchester City until end of season

Sections
Silva’s contract was due to expire at the end of June, with the 34-year-old captain set to leave after 10 years with the club.

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 11:06 IST

By Reuters,

David Silva celebrates after scoring a goal for Manchester City. (Getty Images)

David Silva will stay at Manchester City until the end of the Premier League season, manager Pep Guardiola announced on Tuesday. The Spanish midfielder’s contract was due to expire at the end of June, with the 34-year-old captain set to leave after 10 years with the club.

The Premier League is due to restart without spectators on Wednesday and aims to complete the season on July 26 after months of inactivity due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

“David will stay until the end of season,” said Guardiola ahead of the home match against Arsenal. “He will finish the last games without people. But hopefully he and the club can organise a proper farewell in front of people.”

Silva, who joined City from Valencia in 2010, has won four Premier League titles, two FA Cups and the League Cup five times. City’s hopes of defending their Premier League title are gone, with Liverpool 25 points clear, but they remain in contention for the Champions League and FA Cup.



“Big clubs become incredible clubs when they make gestures to incredible players who have been here more than a decade. Like Vincent Kompany, Joe Hart, Yaya Toure... all these players, Pablo Zabaleta. Sorry for the names I forget, but they know who they are,” Guardiola added.

“The situation is what it is, no-one wants it, David especially. The club will make an agreement with David and do what they have to do.”

