Sections
E-Paper
Home / Tennis / French Open 2020: Divij Sharan bows out after opening-round loss at Roland Garros

French Open 2020: Divij Sharan bows out after opening-round loss at Roland Garros

The unseeded Sharan and Kwon Soon-woo lost 2-6 6-4 4-6 to the 16th seeded Croatian-American pair of Franko Skugor and Austin Krajicek on Wednesday.

Updated: Oct 01, 2020 11:54 IST

By Press Trust of India, Paris

File image of Divij Sharan in action. (Getty Images)

India’s Divij Sharan and his South Korean partner Kwon Soon-woo were ousted from the French Open following a hard-fought opening-round loss in the men’s doubles event here.

The unseeded Sharan and Kwon Soon-woo lost 2-6 6-4 4-6 to the 16th seeded Croatian-American pair of Franko Skugor and Austin Krajicek on Wednesday. It was Divij’s second straight opening-round loss at a Grand Slam after the US Open ouster.

Veteran Rohan Bopanna is the only Indian left in French Open now and he begins his men’s doubles campaign later on Thursday with Canadian partner Denis Shapovalov.

They face the pair of Jack Sock and Vasek Pospisil.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China’s resurrection of 1959 LAC claim may be first step. India preps for fallout
Oct 01, 2020 12:37 IST
First modified Boeing 777 aircraft, part of Air India One fleet for PM, to arrive in Delhi today
Oct 01, 2020 12:07 IST
Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka to meet Hathras rape victim’s family today
Oct 01, 2020 11:34 IST
US isn’t yet keen on formalising Quad, says state department official
Oct 01, 2020 10:44 IST

latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times: Manipur to discharge asymptomatic Covid-19 patients after ten days and all the latest news
Oct 01, 2020 13:02 IST
Delhi: ITPO will not host trade fair this year
Oct 01, 2020 13:01 IST
SC okays DGCA plan for full refund on cancelled flights due to lockdown
Oct 01, 2020 13:00 IST
American to furlough 19,000 as clock runs out on airlines
Oct 01, 2020 12:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.