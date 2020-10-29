Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Tennis / Djokovic marks Italian teenager Jannik Sinner as a potential number one

Djokovic marks Italian teenager Jannik Sinner as a potential number one

19-year-old Jannik Sinner won the Next Gen ATP Finals in 2019 and is currently at a career-high ranking of 43, having reached his maiden Grand Slam quarter final at this month’s French Open.

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 16:19 IST

By Reuters, Reuters

Photos of Novak Djokovic (L) and Jannik Sinner (R) (Twitter)

Novak Djokovic feels Italian teenager Jannik Sinner leads the pack of ‘Next Gen’ players with the potential of becoming a future world number one, the Serbian said after all but securing his year-end top ranking with a win in Vienna on Wednesday.

Djokovic saved four set points in the opener against Croatia’s Borna Coric to win 7-6(11) 6-3 to reach the third round of the Erste Bank Open in the Austrian capital. The win meant that the 17-time Grand Slam winner could only be stopped from tying Pete Sampras’ record of finishing as year end No.1 for the sixth time if Rafael Nadal accepts a wild card in competing in Sofia next month.

ALSO READ | Qatari organisers hoping more Indian eyeballs during 2022 FIFA World Cup than 2018 edition

The 19-year-old Sinner won the Next Gen ATP Finals in 2019 and is currently at a career-high ranking of 43, having reached his maiden Grand Slam quarter final at this month’s French Open.

“I definitely see a lot of quality in the young players,” said Djokovic. “(Sinner) definitely possesses a game that is powerful and is with a lot of quality, and you can say he has the potential to be a top player of the world. Sinner is definitely, I would say, the leader of the guys younger than (Alexander) Zverev and (Stefanos) Tsitsipas, who I think by many experts’ opinions the next ‘top’ top player.”



German Zverev, aged 23, reached the U.S. Open final in New York and is a year older than Greek Tsitsipas and they have won the previous two editions of the season-ending ATP Finals, the biggest event in men’s tennis outside the Slams.

ALSO READ | I have no rivalry with Mary Kom: Nikhat Zareen

Djokovic felt the duo are already established players and would need to sustain their performances over a period to wrest the top ranking.

“Many things have to come together in a career and life of a tennis player in order for him to be able to find his best and maximise his potential and to thrive every single year. And to endure, because I think you have a much better chance to have a great Grand Slam or a great season. But can you endure for three, four, five, 10 years? Fifteen years?” Djokovic said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Nalayak’: Gadkari diagnosed bureaucratic malaise, Modi must inject cure
Oct 29, 2020 15:52 IST
3 killed in terror attack on French church, consulate targeted in Jeddah
Oct 29, 2020 17:16 IST
Maharashtra extends ongoing Covid-19 lockdown till November 30
Oct 29, 2020 17:39 IST
Day after CM’s former aide’s arrest, Kerala CPI (M) secretary’s son held for funding drugs
Oct 29, 2020 16:10 IST

latest news

IPL 2020, KXIP vs RR: Rampaging KXIP meet Rajasthan Royals in must-win game
Oct 29, 2020 17:39 IST
Man arrested in Jeddah after knife attack on guard at French consulate
Oct 29, 2020 17:39 IST
Sensex sheds 173 points amid F&O expiry; Nifty slips below 11,700
Oct 29, 2020 17:37 IST
Covid-19 was a learning experience for me: Shireen Mirza
Oct 29, 2020 17:36 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.