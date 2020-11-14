Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Tennis / Djokovic says no pressure as he bids for sixth ATP Finals crown

Djokovic says no pressure as he bids for sixth ATP Finals crown

The 33-year-old is bidding for a sixth crown in the season-ending tournament to go level with Roger Federer and will take on Argentine Diego Schwartzman in his opener on Monday.

Updated: Nov 14, 2020, 14:37 IST

By Reuters, Reuters

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning his first round match against Serbia's Filip Krajinovic. (REUTERS)

Novak Djokovic said sealing the year-end men’s world number one tennis ranking had eased some of the pressure on him as he heads into the ATP Finals and will look to end his season on a high.

The 33-year-old is bidding for a sixth crown in the season-ending tournament to go level with Roger Federer and will take on Argentine Diego Schwartzman in his opener on Monday.

“Coming into the tournament knowing I already clinched the year-end number one releases some of the pressure, but at the same time it doesn’t change what I hope to achieve in this tournament and why I’m here,” Djokovic told reporters.

“I really want to win every single match that I get to play and try to get my hands on the trophy... I want this trophy as much as anyone here.



“I’m really hoping I can end the season in the best possible way and the success I had previously here in the past 10 years helps me feel more comfortable and confident about myself.”

Second-ranked Nadal, who meets Russian Andrey Rublev on Sunday, is hoping to clinch his first ATP Finals title on the hard courts of London’s O2 Arena.

“I don’t know how close I am to the perfect preparation. I tried to fight hard in every match in Bercy,” Nadal said on Friday of his semi-final run at last week’s Paris Masters.

“That put me in a position that I already played four matches on this surface and hopefully that can help me here, but there remains two days for me to practise.

“I hope to be ready to accept the challenge to play against such difficult opponents like Rublev.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Indian troops hold positions at LAC in Ladakh braving PLA and polar temperatures
Nov 14, 2020 11:29 IST
PM Modi praises role of Indian soldiers in rescuing people during Covid-19
Nov 14, 2020 14:19 IST
‘How much does he know about this nation?’: Sanjay Raut in response to Obama’s memoir
Nov 14, 2020 14:04 IST
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to perform ‘Diwali pujan’ at Akshardham Temple
Nov 14, 2020 12:49 IST

latest news

Djokovic says no pressure as he bids for sixth ATP Finals crown
Nov 14, 2020 14:37 IST
Typhoon Vamco leaves 53 dead, 22 missing in Philippines
Nov 14, 2020 14:30 IST
Delhi’s air quality ‘very poor’, likely to become ‘severe’ by evening: Weather experts
Nov 14, 2020 14:28 IST
Diwali 2020 looks:From Salman to Kareena, here’s who wore what in Bollywood
Nov 14, 2020 14:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.