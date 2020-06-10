Sections
Home / Tennis / Djokovic thinking of skipping US Open for French Open prep

Djokovic thinking of skipping US Open for French Open prep

“Most of the players I have talked to were quite negative on whether they would go there,” Djokovic said. “For me currently, as things stand, most probably the season will continue on clay at the beginning of September.”

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 08:06 IST

By Associated Press, Belgarde Serbia

FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2018, file photo, Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, returns a shot to Juan Martin del Potro, of Argentina, during the men's final of the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York. (AP)

Top-ranked Novak Djokovic is thinking of skipping the U.S. Open -- if it is played -- and instead returning to competition on clay ahead of the rescheduled French Open.

Speaking to Serbia’s state broadcaster RTS on Tuesday, Djokovic said the restrictions that would be in place for the Grand Slam tournament in New York because of the coronavirus pandemic would be “extreme” and not “sustainable.”

“Most of the players I have talked to were quite negative on whether they would go there,” Djokovic said. “For me currently, as things stand, most probably the season will continue on clay at the beginning of September.”

Like many sports, tennis went on hiatus in March because of the COVID-19 outbreak. All sanctioned tournaments have been scrapped until at least late July.



That includes the French Open, which was supposed to end last weekend but was postponed until September, and Wimbledon, which was canceled for the first time since 1945.

The U.S. Tennis Association is expected to make a decision as soon as next week about whether to hold the U.S. Open. Main-draw play is scheduled to begin Aug. 31.

If that tournament is played, possible precautions that Djokovic said he wouldn’t appreciate include:

-- a 14-day quarantine required for people arriving from outside of the U.S.

-- restricted access access to courts, which he said means players “wouldn’t be able to train.”

-- a limit of one person per competitor at matches, instead of the larger entourages some players travel with.

-- limited ability to move around New York, including keeping players at hotels near the tournament site in Queens and not letting them go to Manhattan.

“Quite extreme conditions for playing,” Djokovic said. “I don’t think that is sustainable.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Video shows man with Trump banner on background mocking George Floyd’s death
Jun 10, 2020 08:27 IST
Covid-19 impact: Maruti cut production by almost 98 percent in May
Jun 10, 2020 08:27 IST
Commonwealth gold-medalist Sanjita Chanu cleared of doping charge by IWF
Jun 10, 2020 08:17 IST
Madhya Pradesh government to run liquor shops amid row with contractors
Jun 10, 2020 08:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.